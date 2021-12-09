2021 December 9 18:12

Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic

Image source: Atomflot

Rosmorport

It is reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Arutyunyan, Head of Marine Operations Headquarters, as saying at the 9th International Forum “Arctic Projects, Today and Tomorrow” in Arkhangelsk.



“Supposedly, the next year will see major steps towards it. As a head of the headquarters permanently engaged in operations I suffer seeing an icebreaker staying next to a ship which is waiting for another icebreaker. That is not reasonable, not commercially efficient... We have not been heard yet... However, I believe all those involved in the process will support our idea to establish a unified center just because we have recently escorted eight vessels suddenly trapped in the Northern Sea Route waters due to unawareness of the conditions and navigation restrictions”, said Vladimir Arutyunyan.



Related link:



Rosatomflot completed operation to escort ships out of the Northern Sea Route area >>>>