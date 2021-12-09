2021 December 9 17:50

FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023

The company is looking into rebranding

FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom) is going to be renamed in 2023. The new name will be Rosatomport, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Bengert, General Director of Hydrographic Company, as saying at the 9th International Forum “Arctic Projects, Today and Tomorrow” in Arkhangelsk.



According to Aleksandr Bengert, Rosatomport would be a logical name for a company involved in commercial activities and striving toward international markets. The current name hinders promotion of the company’s interests, particularly due to translation problems. Rebranding is planned for 2023 to coincide with the company’s 90th anniversary.



FSUE Hydrographic Company provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route including the survey of bottom relief for keeping navigation charts and guides up-to-date, for providing the Northern Sea Route waters with aids to navigation and for informing seafarers about changing navigation circumstances. The company acts as a contractor under the projects on construction and operation of new port infrastructure facilities within the Northern Sea Route.

