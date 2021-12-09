2021 December 9 17:15

TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal

After receiving the approval of Gabonese authorities, TotalEnergies announces the closing of its agreement to divest to Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon the Cap Lopez Terminal and non-operated assets of its 58%-owned affiliate TotalEnergies EP Gabon, according to the company's release.

With this transaction, in an amount of $350 million before final adjustment, TotalEnergies EP Gabon is divesting its interests in seven mature offshore fields operated by Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon, along with its interests and operatorship in the Cap Lopez oil terminal, to Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon. The divested assets' production stood at 8,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day for the first three quarters of 2021.



AboutTotalEnergies in Gabon

TotalEnergies has been operating in Gabon for more than 90 years and is a major player in the country's upstream and downstream businesses. In 2020, TotalEnergies' SEC production in Gabon came to 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.