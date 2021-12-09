2021 December 9 18:05

IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022

Originally planned for Singapore but due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, it has been decided to move the next live Seminar on Dredging and Reclamation to Dubai, UAE from 20–24 March 2022, according to IADC's release.



The seminar has been developed for both technical and non-technical professionals in dredging-related industries – from students and newcomers in the field of dredging to consultants and advisors at port and harbour authorities, offshore companies and other organisations that execute dredging projects. It provides attendees with a wealth of knowledge and a better understanding of the fascinating and essential dredging industry.



There is no other dredging seminar that includes workshop exercises covering a complete tender process from start to finish. In-depth lectures are presented by experienced dredging professionals from IADC member companies. Their practical knowledge and professional expertise are invaluable for in the classroom-based lessons.

Some of the subjects covered are:

· the development of new ports and maintenance of existing ports;

· project development: from preparation to realisation;

· descriptions of types of dredging equipment;

· costing of projects;

· types of dredging projects; and

· environmental aspects of dredging.



Practical experience is a priceless asset that distinguishes the programme of this seminar from any other. A site visit to an IADC member’s dredging yard or project allows participants to view and experience dredging equipment first hand to gain better insights into the wide range of dredging operations. We hope that the pandemic situation is such that this can also be offered in Dubai.



Networking is invaluable. A mid-week dinner where participants, lecturers and other dredging employees can interact, network and discuss the world of dredging provides another dimension to this stimulating week.



Each participant will receive a comprehensive set of proceedings and at the end of the week, a Certificate of Achievement in recognition of completion of the course. Full attendance is required for attaining the Certificate of Achievement.



The fee for the week-long seminar is EUR 3,100 (Out of scope EU VAT). This includes all tuition, proceedings, workshops and a special participants’ dinner but excludes travel costs and accommodation. Assistance with finding hotel accommodation can be provided.



ABOUT THE SEMINAR

Since 1993, the IADC has regularly provided a week-long seminar especially developed for professionals in dredging-related industries. These intensive courses have been successfully presented in the Netherlands, Singapore, Argentina, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Mumbai and Brazil. With these seminars, IADC reflects its commitment to education, encouraging young people to enter the field of dredging and improving knowledge about dredging throughout the world.





