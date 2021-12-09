2021 December 9 15:54

Port of Melbourne breaks new ground on rail project

Port of Melbourne has officially broken ground on the Port Rail Transformation Project (PRTP), according to the company's release.

The PRTP will enable more containers to be moved by rail more efficiently, by-passing roads in inner Melbourne. The project will increase rail terminal capacity and improve rail terminal operations at the port.

The PRTP involves the development and construction of a new rail terminal interfacing with the Swanson Dock East International Container Terminal. The rail terminal will include two new sidings that can handle 600 metre long trains. Common user rail infrastructure will also be upgraded.

A new road to facilitate an uninterrupted connection for movement of containers between the new rail terminal and the wider Swanson Dock precinct will also be constructed. Port of Melbourne has engaged Seymour Whyte Constructions for the project.

The PRTP will provide the port side infrastructure to welcome future metropolitan shuttles through the Victorian Government’s Port Rail Shuttle Network. Around 94 per cent of Victoria’s import containers are destined for metropolitan Melbourne, but no freight is currently moved on the metropolitan rail freight network.

The PRTP is scheduled for completion in mid-2023.