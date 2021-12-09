2021 December 9 15:55

8th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2022 to be held live online on 21-24 March 2022

Equip Global is pleased to bring back our leading 8th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2022 that is set to happen LIVE ONLINE! This summit will be the best platform for global experts across the port and maritime industry to gather and have countless networking and learning opportunities about how you can develop effective strategies for solutions around how ports can manage the challenges and developments that will provide your organization with a competitive advantage with your clients in today’s competitive market landscape.

This summit will be covering topics ranging from managing challenges of port overcapacity, how ports can be planned and designed to deal with and accommodate large vessel, mega ships and upcoming vessel trends, technology and innovation in port operations, to developing infrastructure and considerations in port planning, design and development of high performing port terminals and facilities, amongst many other issues.

This event is targeted at people involved in the Development Projects, Expansion Project, Civil Engineering, Construction, Planning and Development, Masterplanning, Operations, and Harbour Masters. Anticipate case-studies from globally renowned banks on global strategies and discovering new innovative solutions with only the best in their field!

About Equip Global Pte Ltd

Equip Global provides business executives globally with practical and tailored industry conferences, inhouse and corporate training courses that focus on offering solutions that have met the concrete test of application and have proven to improve an organization’s productivity and performance. Equip Global conferences and training courses will equip you with practical knowledge and valuable connections that drive tangible and sustainable bottom-line results in your business.

