2021 December 9 15:42

Port of Antwerp, Indaver, Fluvius and Woonhaven work together on the first open access heat network in Belgium

In the port of Antwerp, several partners are working together on the first open access heat network in Belgium, according to the Port of Antwerp's release. Initially, Indaver and Port of Antwerp will provide a core network for industry, after which Fluvius will link up with a residential heat network on behalf of the city of Antwerp. To make heat networks economically viable, agreements with major suppliers and customers are necessary. The latter is now covered by the long-term agreements concluded by Indaver and Port of Antwerp with Boortmalt and by Fluvius with Woonhaven for the supply of heat.



The Antwerp North Heat Network underwent a long preparation phase before a final investment decision was made. The benefits for people and society are huge. When fully constructed, this heat network will be capable of delivering an annual CO2 saving of 80,000 tonnes. That is as much CO2 as 12,500 Antwerp households emit in a year. When Boortmalt and Woonhaven are connected, the heat network will immediately achieve an initial reduction of 35,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.In the future, no less than three thousand households, 7 schools and several public buildings will receive their heat from a heat network fed by residual heat from industry. To make heat networks possible, contracts with industrial customers are a particular asset. Large players ensure that plenty of useful heat is also purchased outside the 'heating season', which makes for better use of the heat network. Investment support from the Flemish government also makes it possible to build this network. The ultimate goal is that the residential end user will not pay more for his sustainable heat than he does now for his fossil fuel.



Indaver's processing operations in Antwerp North generate a lot of heat. This is already being used for its own business processes and for electricity production. The residual heat that remains after electricity production is still suitable for heating purposes. The neighbouring company 'Amoras', the mechanical dewatering project of the port of Antwerp, already heats its buildings today with residual heat from Indaver. Boortmalt, the world’s largest malting company, has its most important malting plant at some 8 km from Indaver. ith a production capacity of 470,000 tonnes per year, enough malt is produced here to brew around 16 billion beers a year. Large quantities of heat are required during the malting process.

Boortmalt currently uses cogeneration units and gas burners to produce this process heat. When Boortmalt taps heat directly from the heat network in the future, the company will save an amount of natural gas comparable to the annual consumption of approximately 10,000 families.



The heat network in the port will consist of two major parts. For each section, a company will be responsible for construction, operation and maintenance. The first part of the route, the heat supply to the company Boortmalt, will be built and operated by transport company 'Warmtenetwerk Antwerpen Noord'. Partners in this transport company are Indaver and Port of Antwerp. The second part, the residential heat supply, is being realised by Fluvius on behalf of the City of Antwerp and can count on major customers such as social housing company Woonhaven, which will connect its buildings with some 3,200 homes in the Luchtbal and Rozemaai districts to the system.

A special feature of this network is that it will be an 'open access' network: it will be open to additional suppliers and/or customers of heat who wish to join at a later stage. This is the first open access network to be realised in Belgium.



About Indaver

Indaver is a European player in the waste industry with plants and operations in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Portugal, Italy, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Indaver manages and treats industrial and household waste in specialist facilities for the industry, waste collectors and governments. Indaver recovers valuable raw materials and energy from these treated waste streams.

About Port of Antwerp

As Europe's second-largest port, the Port of Antwerp is a major lifeline for the Belgian economy: more than 300 line services to over 800 destinations ensure global connectivity. The Port of Antwerp annually handles around 231 million tonnes of international maritime freight, and is home to Europe's largest integrated chemical cluster. The Port of Antwerp accounts, directly and indirectly, for a total of around 143.000 jobs and more than €20 billion added value.



About Boortmalt

Boortmalt is the world's leading malting company with a 3 million tonnes production capacity. The group is present on 5 continents with 27 malting plants. Boortmalt’s expertise is widely acknowledged by brewers, distillers, and food industries, who rely on the supply of top-quality barley malts.

About Woonhaven

Woonhaven Antwerp is the largest social housing company in Flanders, ensuring that over 34,000 Antwerp residents find a home in one of its 18,000 rental properties. Woonhaven invests heavily in the quality of its properties by continuously renovating and renewing them with an eye for architecture and sustainability.

About Fluvius

Fluvius is responsible for constructing, managing and maintaining distribution networks for electricity, natural gas, sewage, cable distribution and heat. The network company is also responsible for the municipal public lighting system. Fluvius manages a total of 230,000 kilometres of utility lines and 7.6 million connections and operates in all 300 Flemish towns and municipalities.