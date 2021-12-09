2021 December 9 13:31

Rotterdam port agrees tariffs through 2024

Following constructive consultations Deltalinqs, the Association of Rotterdam Shipbrokers (VRC) and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have reached agreement on the port tariffs for the next three years. The tariffs are in line with inflation and the most recent developments in the market. The tariffs apply to both inland and maritime shipping, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



The indexation of the port tariffs for 2022 amounts to 2.5 per cent. For the two subsequent years, these amount to 2.4 and 2.3 per cent, respectively. The Port Authority also applies a number of discount schemes for port charges, including for sustainable ships and frequent visitors. For the latter category, two regulations will be adjusted.



The discussion partners - Deltalinqs, VRC and the Port of Rotterdam Authority - have also agreed to investigate how the Port of Rotterdam can further expand its leading role in sustainable shipping.



The Port Authority also announced that it is working on a new inland port dues system that will replace the current web portal as of 1 January 2023. This new system allows for automatic declarations in addition to manual declarations and for payment in proportion to use. The sector organisations Centraal Bureau voor de Rijn- en Binnenvaart, Koninklijke BLN-Schuttevaer and Algemeene Schippers Vereeniging are involved in the modernisation of the system.