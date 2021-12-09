2021 December 9 17:31

Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line

Aquila Power Catamarans announces two models to their brand-new offshore line. The Aquila 28 Molokai Power Catamaran and the Aquila 28 Molokai Cuddy Power Catamaran will debut with a digital World Premier, according to the company's release.



The design of these two modes takes inspiration from native Hawaiian watercraft born for the rigors of island hopping in the tumultuous waters of the pacific. Both hulls are designed with an incredibly sharp bow entry that tapers to a planing pad. Unlike most outboard offshore power catamarans, the Aquila 28 Molokai hulls are spaced wide apart. The broad stance allows for expansive side decks surrounding the center console. The twin outboards are set wide apart to create a confidence-building, efficient, and incredibly smooth ride at any speed.



Aquila offers luxurious power catamarans ranging in size from 28 to 70-feet. Each model's design is based on performance, innovation, and quality.

ABOUT AQUILA

Recognized globally for its high-quality, advanced composite manufacturing capabilities, Sino Eagle Yachts builds Aquila Power Catamarans in a state-of-the-art facility to exacting standards. With one of the most talented teams in the industry providing the combined knowledge and extensive experience, Aquila has established an impressive new standard of power catamaran innovation. Leading the way in the market segment, Aquila continues to pave the way with strong international sales of the award-winning Aquila brand. Uncompromising design coupled with unmatched industry experience, engineering and manufacturing by world-class builders, make up the Aquila line of true pure-bred power catamarans.