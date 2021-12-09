2021 December 9 14:30

Volvo Penta and Danfoss Power Solutions partner to boost electrification in the marine sector

Volvo Penta and Danfoss’ Editron division have signed a partnership agreement that will drive the transformation towards sustainable power solutions within the marine industry. The two companies share a visionary mindset to take the marine sector to the next level through this electrification partnership, according to Volvo Penta's release.



Volvo Penta and Danfoss' Editron division have established a partnership agreement to take the industry’s electromobility development to the next level. The partnership will help both companies take the next steps in sustainable power solutions to deliver the highest quality futureproof technology to customers. This news supports the Volvo Group’s commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative, made in May 2020. This announcement laid out the company’s next steps in adjusting and futureproofing in line with the ambitions of the Paris Climate Agreement. Meanwhile, Danfoss is currently on an ambitious journey to become CO2 neutral in all of its global operations by 2030.



By leveraging their combined strengths, the two companies will work to optimize offerings to provide electromobility solutions for the marine industry. By cooperating on research and development activities, Volvo Penta and Danfoss’ Editron division will rapidly deliver robust, reliable, and efficient electrification packages to a broader part of the marine commercial market.

By working together from the design phase right through to installation, commissioning, and aftermarket support, the desire is to secure a totally seamless experience of the delivery of vessels. This joint approach – from sales to aftermarket – will make things easier for customers, operators, and yards in the future.



Danfoss’ Editron division is one of the leading manufacturers of electric and hybrid powertrain systems for heavy-duty and commercial vehicles and machines. The division’s Marine Business Unit focuses on delivering electric systems to ferries, workboats, and superyachts in the marine sector. While Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of power solutions to marine and industrial applications. Driven by innovation, close customer cooperation, and century-long experience, the company supplies comprehensive marine propulsion solutions that are made to move emotions, people, businesses, and societies.



This isn’t the first time that Danfoss’ Editron division and Volvo Penta have cooperated. The pair have already teamed up on several world-first projects in the marine sector – including one of the UK’s first hybrid crew transfer vessels for long-term Danish customer MHO-Co and windfarm operator Ørsted, as well as the first-ever fleet of commercial autonomous exploration vessels for marine robotics company, Ocean Infinity.



This partnership will support commercial marine customers’ transitions into electrified solutions and accelerate sustainability across the marine industry. Furthermore, this partnership will help set higher standards in the electrification of marine propulsion solutions.



