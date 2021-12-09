2021 December 9 13:02

Xeneta and Compass Financial Technologies partner to launch the industry’s most in-depth daily container freight index

Xeneta, the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking, market analytics platform and Compass Financial Technologies, the major financial index provider for alternative asset classes, announced the launch of the Xeneta Shipping Index by Compass, the most accurate and transparent daily container freight index available. Branded as the Xeneta Shipping Index by Compass (XSI®-C)the solution offers a EU Benchmark Regulation (EU BMR) compliant index for rolling short-term Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates, which are rates applicable to the shipping of all types of goods, according to Xeneta's release.



The contracted rate data reported to Xeneta by customers is the source data for the XSI®-C indices. Xeneta is the world’s largest ocean freight rate benchmarking platform and provides the most exhaustive source of information related to container transactions. The use of proprietary data guards XSI®-C from issues associated with third-party data sources, including problems with accuracy, reliability and transparency.



Xeneta’s data is what sets XSI®-C apart from other indices in the industry. Many legacy indices do not reflect the large-scale trades made by some of the biggest companies in the world. They are mainly based on quoted prices, which are disproportionately indicative. Xeneta works with some of the largest shippers in the world, so XSI’s data is not only timely but also relevant.



XSI®-C rates are available for 8 main trade corridors, calculated daily and published at 4:15 p.m. London Time. The rates are valid for less than 32 days, for a 40’ container. The XSI®-C indices are co-owned by Xeneta and Compass Financial Technologies. The benchmark administrator and index calculation agent is Compass Financial Technologies (France).



About Xeneta

Xeneta is the leading ocean freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behavior—reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 280 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Customers include General Mills, Volvo, John Deere, Amer Sports, Rockwell Automation and CEVA Logistics, ABB, Electrolux, Continental, Unilever, Nestle, L’Oréal, Thyssenkrupp and more. Each relies on Xeneta to gain better market visibility into freight rate pricing factors, which enable them to minimize supply chain disruptions. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, and regional offices in New Jersey and Hamburg.



About Compass Financial Technologies

Compass Financial Technologies is a France and Switzerland-based company specializing in the design, calculation, publication and management of market benchmarks, financial indices and customized quantitative investment strategies. Compass manages hundreds of financial indices with several billion USD of investment products linked to those indices.

Compass Financial Technologies has been registered as a benchmarks administrator by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in compliance with the EU Benchmarks Regulations (EU BMR).