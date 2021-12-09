2021 December 9 12:44

NUTEP Container terminal set a record for simultaneous processing of vessels

Image source: DeloPorts

On December 7, 2021 the NUTEP container terminal, part of DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of the Delo Group , at the same time processed four container vessels on the moorings, thereby having set a terminal record, DeloPorts says in its press release.

The deep-water berth №38 was launched in 2019 within the large investment program for development of port infrastructure of DeloPorts. Two container vessels were moored to this deep-sea berth at once, what demonstrates the opportunity of high efficiency usage of all the advantages of the berth, both in length and in depth.

Due to the use of the latest modern stevedoring equipment and the coordinated operations of proficient workers' teams, four vessels were successfully processed simultaneously at the NUTEP terminal.

The crew of the tugboats of the Delo Service Company also made its invaluable contribution to the organization and implementation of the new technology. They were responsible for the fastest and the safest mooring of all vessels to the berthing front.

Igor Yakovenko, the CEO of DeloPorts, commented: "This idea was on the surface. When NUTEP handles four vessels simultaneously, we reduce the their inefficient idle times on raid, especially after the end of the period of cross weather.

This also reduces the costs and customers appreciate this . He also noted: «Today, an experiment has actually been conducted, the theoretical computations of our specialists have been tested, the interaction between coastal collectives and tugboat crews has been verified”.

We are very pleased with the achieved success and the invaluable experience of working in the new conditions for us. Undoubtedly, such a practice will develop, because providing customers with prompt and high-quality services is one of our priorities".