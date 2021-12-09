  • Home
  • 2021 December 9 18:24

    Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022

    Nor-Shipping 2022 has released details of the four vessels on the shortlist for its coveted Next Generation Ship Award. The prize, to be awarded on 10 January at Nor-Shipping’s Opening Ceremony in Oslo City Hall, is always a highlight of ‘Your Arena for Ocean Solutions’, having previously been won by Color Line’s Color Hybrid in 2017 and Sovcomflot’s Gagarin Prospect in 2019. This year will see Höegh Autoliner’s Aurora, Havila Voyages’ Havila Capella, Sea-Cargo’s SC Connector, and Wallenius’ Sleipner design fight it out for the accolade.
     
    The award aims to shine a global spotlight on maritime innovation. It is open to any newbuild set to be delivered up to January 2025, or for conversions or retrofits completed since the last Nor-Shipping in 2019. Key criteria for assessment include energy efficiency, innovation, suitability and flexibility, technology utilisation, safety and security, and environmental sustainability, with an expert international jury deliberating over what Norvik calls “a hugely impressive” field of contenders.
     
    However, four entries eventually stood out. Höegh Autoliners’ Aurora design will be the largest and greenest PCTC ever built, boasting DNV’s new ammonia and methanol ready notations. It will offer 60% lower CO2e emissions per nautical mile and car equivalent unit compared to a standard car carrier. Coastal cruise ferry Havila Capella is set to be powered by battery and liquid natural gas, cutting CO2 emissions by around 25% and NOx emissions by 80–95%. The battery packs are the world’s largest on board a ship, with an output of 6.1MW.
     
    The new Sleipner design from Wallenius has been conceived with a variety of smart solutions to reduce environmental impact. These include multi-fuel engines, batteries, a shore connection and a design that eliminates the need for ballast water. Last, but not least, the 1997 built SC Connector has been selected for a retrofit of two tiltable rotor sails and a battery pack energy storage system. As a result, the SC Connector has reduced its annual fuel consumption and emissions by up to 25%.
     
    Nor-Shipping 2022 takes place across a series of venues in Oslo and Lillestrøm, with around 700 exhibiting companies and up to 30,000 international industry decision makers in attendance.

