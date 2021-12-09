CMA CGM acquires Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services business

  • Home
  2021 December 9

    CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and Ingram Micro have signed a Share and Asset Purchase Agreement for the CMA CGM Group to acquire most of Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services activities (CLS), including Shipwire and the company’s technology forward logistics businesses in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The remaining portions of the existing CLS business will be retained by Ingram Micro. The enterprise value of the transaction is USD 3.0 billion, according to the company's release.
     
    The Ingram Micro CLS business being acquired specializes in eCommerce contract logistics and omni-channel fulfillment. The transaction includes Shipwire, a cloud-based logistics technology platform. The acquired business represents estimated annual revenues of USD 1.7 billion in 2021 and employs 11,500 staff members worldwide across 59 warehouses, with a strong presence in the U.S. and in Europe.
     
    Between CEVA Logistics and the CLS business, the combined logistics workforce will constitute approximately 90,000 people across nearly 1,100 sites in 160 countries. The combination of CEVA Logistics and Ingram Micro CLS activities will create the fourth-largest global provider of contract logistics services. Michiel Alting von Geusau, currently Executive Vice President, and President of Global Commerce & Life Cycle Services for Ingram Micro, will continue to lead the business within CEVA Logistics.
     
    This acquisition will further complement CEVA Logistics offering in the contract logistics industry and support its objective to become a Top 5 global third-party logistics player. CEVA is already ranked in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner in its 2021 Magic Quadrant Third-Party Logistics Worldwide report.
     
    Ingram Micro’s CLS business will complement CEVA Logistics’ existing eCommerce business and accelerate its growth in key market segments, such as technology, retail and fashion. The CLS business has a strong base in contract logistics with excellent eCommerce capabilities including reverse logistics management, parcel visibility, and same-day delivery.
     
    The Shipwire order fulfilment platform provides flexible eCommerce logistics solutions for small and medium-sized companies. Shipwire will be able to access CMA CGM’s client base of more than 100,000 customers and CEVA’s warehouses to accelerate its development and extend its global footprint.

    Together, CEVA Logistics and the CLS business will be one of the world’s leading end-to-end eCommerce services.
     
    This acquisition is part of the CMA CGM Group strategy to build and develop extensive transportation and logistics solutions in support of its customers’ supply chains. The Group is accelerating investments to strengthen its shipping and logistics network, targeting solutions designed to increase supply chain resiliency and fluidity.
     
    The CMA CGM Group intends to fund this acquisition from its own resources. The closing of this transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals by relevant authorities. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2022.
     
    About Ingram Micro

    Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve.

    About CMA CGM

    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 545 vessels, in 2020 the Group transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 400,000 tons of air freight and 2.8 million tons of land freight each year, and its air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is continually innovating to offer its customers a complete and increasingly efficient range of new shipping, land, air and logistics solutions.

    About CEVA Logistics

    CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides and operates transportation and supply-chain solutions for large- or medium-size national and global companies. CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of services in both Contract Logistics and Freight Management thanks to its approximately 78,000 employees and 1,000 facilities in more than 160 countries. CEVA Logistics’ experienced specialists focus on seamlessly designing end-to-end customized solutions to meet the complex and rapidly evolving supply chain needs, whatever the business sector. CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

2021 December 9

