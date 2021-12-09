2021 December 9 11:13

Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard lays down 10 barges for Yenisey River Shipping Company

Image source: Yenisey River Shipping Company

On 7 December 2021, Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Samussky SSRZ, Tomsk Region) 7 декабря 2021 held a keel-laying ceremony for 10 sea-going barges intended for Yenisey River Shipping Company (subsidiary of Nornickel). According to the shipping company, the contract price is RUB 2 billion.

The shipbuilding contract was signed in May 2021. Samussky SSRZ is to build a series of 10 non-self-propelled combo oil / deck cargo barges of Project RDB 66.68М. Class notation: М-СП3,5 (ice30). The design of the barges has been customized: the dimensions and the weight have been decreased while retaining cargo carrying capacity. That will let decrease fuel expenses for towing operations. The barge length - 92 meters, weight — 700 tonnes, capacity in river conditions — 3,000 tonnes, capacity in sea conditions — 2,500 tonnes.

According to Yevgeny Grudinov, the barges are to operate on the Yenisey tributaries in spring for implementation of the northern delivery programme and then will be deployed for operation in sea conditions when the waters of port Dudinka and the Yenisey Bay are ice free.

Under the contract, Samussky SSRZ is to deliver two barges in 2022, four barges in 2023 and four barges in 2024.

The new ships are needed for implementation of large-scale investment projects on the Taimyr peninsula such as renovation of Norilsk covering a period until 2035 as well as implementation of Nornickel’s Northern Programme. The construction will be financed through a leasing scheme of Sberbank with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade which is to subsidize the interest rate.

Image source: Yenisey River Shipping Company

The barges will also transport equipment, containers, pipes, dry bulk and other cargo under the projects o development of new fields in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Samussky SSRZ was awarder with the shipbuilding order due to its experience and convenient location. Yenisey River Shipping Company will take the delivery in the port of Dudinka to which the ships will be towed along the Northern Sea Route.

According to Nikolay Vdovenko, it is the largest order of Samussky SSRZ for over two decades. It will ensure almost a 100-pct loading of the shipyard’s production facilities for three years. JSC Yenisey River Shipping Company (ERP) was established in 1931 as a state company and incorporated in 1994. It is the major carrier of cargoes on the waterways of the Yenisey River basin. The company owns and operates about 650 vessels with total capacity of some 680,000 t. The shipping company's main shareholder is OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.