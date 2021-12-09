2021 December 9 10:42

FESCO launches a regular intermodal service from countries of the Asia-Pacific region to Europe via Vladivostok and Kaliningrad

FESCO Transportation Group is expanding the geography of transit routes and is launching a regular intermodal container service FESCO West Gate Bridge from countries of the Asia-Pacific region to ports of Europe via Vladivostok and Kaliningrad, FESCO says in a press release.

The service includes marine shipment by regular FESCO lines from the Asia-Pacific region to Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of the FESCO Group), then by a regular train to Kaliningrad. After that, the containers will be loaded onto vessels at terminal of the Baltic Stevedoring Company (BSC, part of the NCSP Group) and sent to ports in Europe.



FESCO also plans to develop transportations in the region through the newly opened TLC East-West.



Regularity of shipments will be 2-4 times per month. Estimated transit time – 36 days, which is almost 1.5 times faster than the alternative route via the Suez Canal. The basis of cargo flow of the new service is wide range cargo – from consumer goods to equipment.



First train consisting of 50 forty-foot containers was dispatched from Vladivostok on December 6.