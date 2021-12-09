2021 December 9 09:50

FESCO acquires a universal marine terminal in the Far East

As part of development of the terminal network FESCO Transportation Group has closed the deal on purchase of JSC Port Gaydamak located in Vladivostok, FESCO says in a press release.

After its modernization in 2024 capacities for grain transshipment using elevators in the amount of more than 400 thousand tons per year will be created. At the same time the port will continue processing general cargo in import, export and coastal directions.



Acquisition of the terminal is the beginning of implementation of the FESCO project aimed at creating a specialized port infrastructure in the Primorsky Territory, which currently has no substitutes in the region, for dispatching grain cargo from Russia to countries of the Asia-Pacific region.



“Expansion of terminal network is one of key priorities of the development strategy of FESCO. On the basis of the combined FEMSTA terminal and port Gaydamak we are establishing modern facilities for grain transshipment using elevators as we see the growing demand both from our partners in Asia and from Russian agricultural producers. This will be a fundamentally new service in the Primorsky Territory, which we plan to implement in addition to transshipment of general cargo at the terminal,” Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FESCO noted.