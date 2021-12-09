  • Home
  • 2021 December 9 09:11

    Baltic Dry Index as of December 8

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 2.12%

    On 8 December 2021, the Baltic Dry Index rose to 3,423 points, up 71 points (+2.12%) versus the level of December 7.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2021 December 9

18:24 Three newbuilds and one retrofit fight it out for Next Generation Ship Award at Nor-Shipping 2022
18:12 Atomflot considers it reasonable to establish a unified center for management of icebreakers operation in the Arctic
18:05 IADC's Live Dredging Seminar will take place in Dubai from 20-24 March 2022
17:50 FSUE Hydrographic Company plans to be named Rosatomport in 2023
17:31 Aquila Power Catamarans expands to offer brand-new offshore line
17:15 TotalEnergies EP Gabon finalizes the divestment of interests in non-operated assets and the Cap Lopez Terminal
16:57 Dredging & Reclamation Masterclass 2022 to be held live online on April 4-8
16:55 WinGD outlines simple steps to decarbonize deep-sea shipping
16:35 ABP and Tarmac sign new long-term agreement in Port Talbot
16:12 Trafigura and Nyrstar announce a joint investment in new green hydrogen project at Port Pirie, South Australia
15:55 8th Port Planning & Development Asia Summit 2022 to be held live online on 21-24 March 2022
15:54 Port of Melbourne breaks new ground on rail project
15:42 Port of Antwerp, Indaver, Fluvius and Woonhaven work together on the first open access heat network in Belgium
15:21 LR launches ‘First movers in Shipping’s Decarbonisation – a framework for getting started’
14:54 Intense operation of nuclear-powered icebreakers over complete cycle is cheaper compared to diesel and gas fueled ones
14:50 Aker Solutions to deliver subsea compression module for Åsgard
14:30 Volvo Penta and Danfoss Power Solutions partner to boost electrification in the marine sector
13:58 Four new ports to be built in Perm Territory by 2030
13:35 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2021
13:31 Rotterdam port agrees tariffs through 2024
13:13 Electric watercraft maker Candela secures €24M investment from EQT Ventures to scale production of foiling vessels
13:02 Xeneta and Compass Financial Technologies partner to launch the industry’s most in-depth daily container freight index
12:44 NUTEP Container terminal set a record for simultaneous processing of vessels
12:12 CMA CGM acquires Ingram Micro’s Commerce & Lifecycle Services business
11:13 Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard lays down 10 barges for Yenisey River Shipping Company
10:42 FESCO launches a regular intermodal service from countries of the Asia-Pacific region to Europe via Vladivostok and Kaliningrad
10:19 MABUX: Bunker prices may slightly increase on Dec.9
09:50 FESCO acquires a universal marine terminal in the Far East
09:28 Crude oil prices rise as concerns over omicron decrease
08:07 Topeka’s hydrogen vessels one step closer to reality
07:56 BIMCO publishes EEXI Transition Clause ahead of IMO efficiency regulation

2021 December 8

18:39 A robotic system intended to clean litter from the seafloor has passed its first real-life tests in Croatia
18:10 Arctic LNG 2 signs loan agreements with international banks
17:55 Eagle Bulk Shipping partners with sustainability pioneer GoodFuels to take on first biofuels
17:49 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7% in 11M’21
17:26 European shipowners call on Transport ministers to fix enforcement loopholes in FuelEU Maritime
17:06 Sewage from cargo ships may be legally discharged into the Baltic Sea - Gasum
16:42 Nordic Engineering supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference as its Partner
16:25 Wärtsilä thrusters to provide optimal propulsion performance for new Wind Turbine Installation Vessel
15:43 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after A.M. Gorky lays down three sea-going tugboats of Project Т3150-ZD
15:14 Crowley announces 2050 net-zero commitment and activates key partnerships
14:55 Results of Atomflot’s summer-autumn navigation season rose from 66 to 111 icebreaker escort operations YoY
14:31 ICTSI continues to invest in Manila flagship
14:22 Parker altair® Neptune filtration system selected to provide reliable operation of Italian and US Navy vessels
13:47 Single-window concept applied at Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
13:21 Port of Long Beach opens survey on multimillion-dollar community grants
12:56 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for November 2021
12:32 Rosatomflot completed operation to escort ships out of the Northern Sea Route area
12:30 "K" Line and Shin Kurushima Dock get joint AIP for the concept design of Ammonia Fueled Car Carrier from ClassNK
12:09 APM Terminals Elizabeth targeting intermodal cargo
11:03 VRT Finland acquires Satamatieto Oy
10:29 ABP opens Vancouver Timber Terminal at the Port of Kings Lynn
10:10 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg introduced unified digital system of production control
09:59 The Georgia Ports Authority to expedite 1.6M TEUs of on-terminal capacity by June
09:46 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Dec.8
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of December 7
09:11 Crude oil market sees downward price correction

2021 December 7

18:15 Ernst Russ AG to acquire further shares in a Fleet Holding Company
17:59 Kuzey Star Shipyard holds steel cutting ceremony for Atomflot’s new floating dock