  • 2021 December 8 17:49

    Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports grew by 7% in 11M’21

    Coal accounted for 52.2% of cargo bound for ports

    Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 321.5 million tonnes in January-November 2021, up 7%, year-on-year.

    In the reported period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled 132.1 million tonnes (+8.7%), to the ports of the Southern Region – 84 million tonnes (+18%), to the ports of the Far East Region – 105.3 million tonnes (+4.6%).

    Coal accounted for 52.2%, oil cargo – 21.7%, ferrous metal – 6.7%, fertilizers – 6.6%, ore – 3.4%, grain – 2.4%.

    In the reported period, loading of export coal grew by 10.8% to 167.9 million tonnes including 87.3 million tonnes transported to the Far East ports (+2.7%). Transportation of oil products bound for Far East ports rose by 5.9% to 7.1 million tonnes, iron and manganese ore – 4 times to 0.6 million tonnes, timber – 1.5 times to 410,000 tonnes.

