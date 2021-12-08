2021 December 8 16:42

Nordic Engineering supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference as its Partner

PortNews Media Group will hold the Conference on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg



Russian company Nordic Engineering supports the Conference “Ship Repair, Modernization and Components” as its Partner. The event organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation will be held on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg.

The Conference will comprise three sessions:

Regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia

Modernization and construction of ship repair facilities. Major projects.

Components: equipment, materials, technologies, supply chains

Nordic Engineering JSC is Russian company within German shipbuilding holding Nordic Yards GmbH. The company specializes in designing seagoing ships for Russian customers according to the requirements of Russian classification societies. It also conducts the shipbuilding market analysis and offers comprehensive engineering services with the design based on ship basing site, are of navigation and operational specifics. Among additional services provided by Nordic Engineering is the audit of shipbuilding companies, supply of unique equipment for newbuids and support throughout the entire life cycle.



Nordic Engineering is one of the leaders in development of ship modernization designs. Over the recent two years the company has completed 6 concept designs, 3 detailed designs and 2 sets of design documentation.



Among the projects implemented by the company is modernization of two research ships in the interest of Hydrographic Company (Rosatom), the Peotr Kotsov and the Grigory Mikheyev; development of proposals on installation of scrubbers on large fishing trawlers in the interest of Association of Fishing Ships Owners; modernization of two research vessels of Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS): R/V Akademik Nikolay Strakhov and R/V Akademik Sergey Vavilov.



A fee is foreseen for participation in Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference.



