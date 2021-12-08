2021 December 8 16:25

Wärtsilä thrusters to provide optimal propulsion performance for new Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the seven thrusters required for a new Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) being built at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine yard in South Korea for Eneti Inc. By providing outstanding thrust, robust station-keeping capability and efficient transit operation, the Wärtsilä thrusters will enable optimal propulsion performance for the vessel. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in October 2021. There is an option for a second vessel, according to the company's release.

The next-generation vessel features a Gusto 16000X design and will have advanced lifting capabilities and high energy efficiency. Wärtsilä’s advanced lightweight thruster configuration meets the design parameters’ performance standards.

In particular, Wärtsilä’s proven retraction system combined with an energy efficient 8-degree tilt are key factors in the thrusters’ enablement of effective and reliable station-keeping performance. The tilt delivers up to 23 percent higher effective thrust than non-tilted thrusters, while reducing the power requirement and fuel consumption. The retractable thrusters have a combined electric steering and retraction system which saves space and weight, and which has fewer components for greater reliability.



The scope includes six Wärtsilä WST-32 thrusters fitted with a modern electric steering system for a lower lifecycle cost, high reliability, and reduced energy consumption, and one Wärtsilä WTT-36 thruster All seven comply with applicable environmental regulations with the use of Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EAL), and are scheduled for delivery to the yard during the first quarter of 2023. The vessel is expected to be delivered to the owner in the latter part of 2024.

This is the fourth WTIV with Wärtsilä thrusters contracted during 2021, thus emphasising Wärtsilä’s leading position in this field.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.