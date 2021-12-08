2021 December 8 15:14

Crowley announces 2050 net-zero commitment and activates key partnerships

Crowley has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes by 2050, pursuing a path aligned with the latest climate science to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to Crowley's release.

To reach this target, Crowley estimates that it will reduce overall emissions by 4.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gases per year, or the equivalent of removing more than 900,000 cars from the road every year.



As it lays the groundwork for a clean energy future, Crowley is creating partnerships across the industry with government and non-governmental organizations to collaboratively achieve decarbonization and climate action. These include the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition, which is focused on the North American maritime value chain, and the World Shipping Council focusing on the global container shipping industry.



Reducing GHG emissions is a mission critical issue to Crowley’s stakeholders, according to a recent materiality assessment and survey. With a net zero commitment across all three scopes, the company will operationalize its emissions reduction.



To achieve visibility into its total emissions footprint, Crowley has engaged Salesforce to co-develop a greenhouse gas emissions monitoring and modeling platform that will provide benchmarking, transparency and customized disclosures.



Other activities to date include introducing an all-electric tugboat and development of alternative energy vessels and offshore wind services. The company formed a New Energy division that will provide offshore wind services in the U.S. and is developing a program that will allow customers to select more sustainable fuels.

In the coming months, Crowley anticipates submitting its long-and short-term emission reduction goals to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and is set to release an enterprise-wide sustainability roadmap and complete its inaugural sustainability report in 2022.