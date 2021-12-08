2021 December 8 13:47

Single-window concept applied at Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line

Image source: Oboronlogistics

To ensure the delivery of goods to the territory of the Kaliningrad region, bypassing the territories of limitrophs, two ferries Ambal and Baltiysk operated by LLC Oboronlogistics run between the cities of Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line, Oboronlogistics says.

In 2017, the Government of the Russian Federation approved a plan to ensure transport accessibility of the Kaliningrad Region, aimed at developing ferry services, which provided for the construction of two new railway ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky.

The new ferries are equipped with two cargo decks for the transportation of trains, cars and other cargo. A special feature of the ferries is a dual-fuel power plant designed to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-sulfur diesel fuel, which makes them more environmentally friendly. The vessels have an ice class of Arc4.

In order to ensure the loading of new ferries, FSUE Rosmorport held a competition in November 2021, according to the results of which LLC Oboronlogistics was identified as the agent for organizing the transportation of passengers and cargo on the ferries Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky.

This decision, despite the increase in the number of vessels on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line, will not only preserve the order of cargo transportation created by Oboronlogistics and the current order, but also provide customers with additional comfortable conditions.

The loading of ferries with cargo is planned to be organized on the single-window concept, when cargo is distributed by Oboronlogistics to the nearest scheduled ferry, which, in turn, will help reduce delivery times and increase the capacity of the line.