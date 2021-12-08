-
2021 December 8 12:56
AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for November 2021
In November 2021, passenger turnover surged by 121.6% YoY
In November 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 351 857 passengers, which is an 121.6% increase compared to November 2020. The number of cargo units increased by 28.2% to 35 486 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.9% to 50 113 units in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2021 were the following:
November 2021
November 2020
Change
Passengers
351 857
158 777
121.6%
Finland – Sweden
147 383
34 263
330.2%
Estonia – Finland
172 228
120 403
43.0%
Estonia – Sweden
32 246
3 587
799.0%
Latvia – Sweden
0
524
-100.0%
Cargo Units
35 486
27 688
28.2%
Finland – Sweden
6 724
5 150
30.6%
Estonia – Finland
23 471
18 304
28.2%
Estonia – Sweden
5 291
3 929
34.7%
Latvia – Sweden
0
305
-100.0%
Passenger Vehicles
50 113
45 613
9.9%
Finland – Sweden
5 463
4 364
25.2%
Estonia – Finland
42 945
40 896
5.0%
Estonia – Sweden
1 705
203
739.9%
Latvia – Sweden
0
150
-100.0%
COVID-19 related developments and travel restrictions were the key operational factors influencing the developments in 2020 and 2021.
ESTONIA – FINLAND: November results reflect shuttle and cruise ferry services. The cruise ferry Victoria I operated 2 return trips on the Tallinn-Helsinki route replacing the cruise ferry Silja Europa that was chartered out in the first half of November. Cruise ferry Silja Europa returned to route from mid-November.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN: November results reflect operations of one cruise ferry and two cargo ferries on Estonia-Sweden routes.
FINLAND – SWEDEN: November results reflect operations of Turku-Stockholm and Helsinki-Stockholm routes. Due to maintenance works the cruise ferry Galaxy did not operate on the route for 5 days.
LATVIA – SWEDEN: Operations of the Riga-Stockholm route were suspended.
Другие новости по темам: Tallink Grupp