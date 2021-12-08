2021 December 8 13:21

Port of Long Beach opens survey on multimillion-dollar community grants

The Port of Long Beach has released a survey to gather public input on the 2022 through 2024 funding priorities for the Community Grants Program, a landmark effort to lessen the effects of port operations on the surrounding area, according to the company's release.

Find the survey in English here and in Spanish here. Survey results will directly inform Port staff’s annual funding priority recommendation to the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners for solicitations in 2022. It will also help assist the Port’s longer term planning in future years.

This survey will close on Dec. 23. Two virtual workshops are being held on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 for the public to influence funding priorities.

The Community Grants Program was created to help those in the community who are most vulnerable to port-related impacts. Combined with a previous program started in 2009, the Port of Long Beach has set aside more than $65 million, making it the largest voluntary port mitigation initiative in the country. To date, $33.1 million has been committed.



