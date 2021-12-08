2021 December 8 11:03

VRT Finland acquires Satamatieto Oy

VRT Finland has been working with port industry in Europe since its founding in 2010, performing 3D surveys and doing digitizing projects for ports. VRT has also developed a cloud software GISGRO which offers ports an easy start on the path for digitalization and enables gathering of georeferenced port asset information into one visual platform, according to the company's release.

Satamatieto has been a trailblazer of ports’ digital ERP since 2004. The software company has developed solutions for energy, environment, and resource management with their clients, aiming at easing the everyday work in the ports.

Ports often use dozens of different software for different purposes, which is a challenge when the goal is to enhance effectivity with digitalization. Now as VRT acquires Satamatieto, this challenge is going to be tackled by experts of software development and asset digitalization together with the port industry’s professionals.

Combining information into one platform helps the communication between different stakeholders in a port and enables the utilization of large amount of data for the development of artificial intelligence. Each port has its own unique business environment which means that general models may not be applicable for the decision making in the port. The port’s own database gives an opportunity to use the specific data from the port’s history and integrated data sources as the basis of AI solutions.

The majority of Finnish ports, and several ports around Europe use GISGRO and PDS. Merging of VRT and Satamatieto creates a significant hub of Finnish port expertise, leading the way for port digitalization also in the international context.



About GISGRO:

GISGRO is a smart port management platform that helps port, their clients, and their subcontractors work smarter. With the ability to view and utilize port operations and asset data quickly and easily, the ports gain the power to effectively oversee and optimize port operations. GISGRO is developed by VRT Finland, a 3D underwater survey pioneer established in 2010 and based in Jyväskylä, Finland.