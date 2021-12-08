2021 December 8 10:10

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg introduced unified digital system of production control

Information and logistics system ILSAR was put into operation by Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) on December 7, the company says in its press release.

The new system allows for a real-time obtaining and processing of data at all phases of cargo operations: from a moment cargo is shipped to the port to a moment it is delivered to a customer. Within a common information field, ILSAR users at SP SPb can control the approach of railcars, ships and road transport, the state of transport and the space available at the storage facilities. This type of resource accounting lets improve organization of handling operations, management of cargo flows and planning of further activities. The new system automates monthly planning of cargo delivery/accumulation/shipment, shiftwork scheduling with distribution of labor force and handling resources between fields of operation, cargo plans for loading/unloading of each ship.

ILSAR allows for digitalization of internal document flow and data exchange with the company’s key clients. Online document generation will cover railway waybills, specifications, acts and statements as well as acceptance and processing of orders. In the future, a personal area will appear for clients to track cargo.

Thanks to integration with other IT systems (including Russian Railways’ ETRAN) ILSAR automates accounting and planning throughout the entire chain of cargo operations. Detailed analysis of production processes will let improve the management decisions and the port operational efficiency.

“Introduction of ILSAR is a great step forward for us. We are striving towards a permanent development, improvement of services provided to clients and interaction with the partners. Introduction of advanced digital tools into our stevedoring activities gives us advantages and opportunities to meet the best global standards”, said Andrey Yaroslavtsev, Managing Director, SP SPb.

The information and logistics system for automation of the production process includes the following modules: Intra-port Railway logistics, Road Transport Logistics, Service Functions, Warehouse Logistics, Port Dispatch Office, Handling of Containers, Customs Area Cargo Traffic, Accounting and Planning of Production Activities, Reports and Analytics, Automatic Data Exchange with other IT/AC systems.