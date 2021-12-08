2021 December 8 09:46

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Dec.8

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on Dec.7:

380 HSFO - USD/MT – 471.63 (+10.07)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 608.15 (+8.78)

MGO - USD/MT – 720.20 (+7.70)

As of Dec. 07, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in two out of all four selected ports, in Fujairah - plus $9 (plus $21 the day before), in Houston - plus $34 (plus $51 the day before). In Singapore this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $9 ($0 the day before), in Rotterdam MBP Index 100% correlated to DBP Index (plus $4 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston, where overcharged decreased by $17 on Dec.07.

VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overcharged on Dec. 07 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $29 (plus $41 the day before), Singapore - plus $77 (plus $97 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $63 (plus $78), in Houston – plus 21 (plus $37 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level decreased by $20 on Dec.07.

MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on Dec.07: in Rotterdam - minus $ 32 (minus $39 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 6 (minus $16 the day before), minus $2 (plus $15) in Houston. In Fujairah this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $71 (plus $ 64 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston - the overcharge level decreased by $17 MGO LS in this port became undercharged.

We expect global bunker prices may continue to rise today: prices for 380 HSFO may increase by 10-12 USD/MT, for VLSFO may rise by 10-15 USD/MT, prices for MGO may change add 15-18 USD/MT.

Source: www.mabux.com