2021 December 7 17:59

Kuzey Star Shipyard holds steel cutting ceremony for Atomflot’s new floating dock

The Turkish shipyard guarantees the delivery to the customer in late 2023

Photo by IAA PortNews

Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkey) has held a steel cutting ceremony as part of the project in construction of a floating dock for nuclear-powered icebreakers of 22220 design. As IAA PortNews resident correspondent reports from the ceremony, the floating dock ordered by FSUE Atomflot (part of Rosatom) will be delivered to Rosatomflot in late 2023 under the contract signed on 7 June 2021, which is confirmed by the Turkish shipyard’s top management.



The floating dock designed by Marine Engineering Bureau will be built to the class of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).



The dock will have a capacity of 30,000 tonnes, LOA – at least 220 meters, pontoon deck length – at least 200 meters, BOA – about 48 meters, pontoon height – about 6 meters, endurance - 7 days.

The ceremony has been attended by Andranik Kocharyan, Deputy General Director, Economics and Finance, FSUE Atomflot; Imral Tuncay, Kuzey Star CEO; Aleksandr Blinov, Head of RS Representative Office in Turkey; Aleksandr Yegorov, General Director, Marine Engineering Bureau; Ersoy Solmaz, Business Development and Commercial Director, Kuzey Star.



Related link:

Rosatomflot signs contract on construction of floating dock for icebreakers of Project 22220 >>>>