2021 December 7 17:36

Stena Line expands and launches new route between Stockholm Norvik and Hanko

Shipping company Stena Line continues to invest in Stockholm Norvik Port and the Baltic Sea. In February a brand new route will be introduced between Stockholm Norvik Port and Hanko in Finland. Ports of Stockholm’s new major port has been built to provide good preconditions for shipping companies to grow and develop, according to the Ports of Stockholm's release.

Stena Line is continuing to expand in the Baltic Sea together with Ports of Stockholm. As early as February next year, the shipping company will introduce a brand new route between Stockholm Norvik Port and Hanko in Finland.



From 1st February the vessel Urd will come into service on the new route. A second vessel, Stena Gothica, will be added to the route in May, providing daily departures from both ports. Both vessels have a cargo footage capacity of 1,600 metres and can carry 186 passengers.



Stena Line has already committed in a major way to Stockholm Norvik Port. This year the shipping company introduced two extended vessels on the Ventspils – Stockholm Norvik Port route. During 2022 they will expand operations even further by exchanging these vessels for two larger, newly built vessels on the same route.



The strategic location of Stockholm Norvik Port, with efficient intermodal transport connections to the rest of Sweden, offers customers entirely new opportunities. The port has been built with a capacity for expansion and extensive possibilities to store and transfer cargo.