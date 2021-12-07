2021 December 7 16:45

New report highlights regional economic importance of Ports of Stockholm

A new report compiled by WSP Advisory shows how important shipping is for Stockholm’s regional growth. Ports of Stockholm’s business operations create 24,000 job opportunities, generating EUR 2.95 billion in GRP and EUR 290 million in municipal tax revenue, according to the company's release.

WSP Advisory has compiled a new report that shows key Stockholm region figures for the shipping sector and how great a regional economic importance Ports of Stockholm’s business operations have.



According to the report, Ports of Stockholm’s business operations generate 24,000 job opportunities. This number of jobs equates to 1.9 percent of the total labour market in the entire Stockholm region.

The results also show the contribution generated by Ports of Stockholm to the GRP figures is EUR 2.95 billion. This equates to 1.8 percent of Stockholm region’s total GRP for 2019.



The employment that Ports of Stockholm’s operations generate also contributes to tax revenue through municipal taxes. This municipal tax revenue is calculated to be EUR 290 million. This equates to 1.6 percent of the total municipal tax revenue in Stockholm County in 2019.