2021 December 7 15:45

Strategic Marine wins additional order for new 42m Fast Crew Boat from Centus Marine

Strategic Marine has secured a new contract for a 42m Fast Crew Boat (FCB) from repeat client Centus Marine Sdn Bhd., according to the company's release.



The vessel will be the latest bespoke design FCB Strategic Marine delivers for Centus Marine, with two vessels successfully delivered to the offshore marine service provider in 2021 despite the challenges of the global pandemic, and one slated for delivery early 2022.



This latest 42m FCB is powered by three Cummins KTA50 engines, cruising at 30 knots and reaching top speeds of more than 31 knots. Designed with rigorous weight control measures to boost performance, the vessel incorporates robust hull engineering specifically designed for tough commercial environments and demanding offshore conditions where it will be operational.



Crew comfort is a priority which is reflected in the interior arrangement of the vessel. There is accommodation for up to 100 personnel in spacious business class recliner seats, dedicated luggage racks and an accommodation area that offers 12 berths in seven cabins. The new vessel also offers bow boarding, an enlarged wheelhouse and a large incorporated deck storage area with wide walkways to ensure safe and efficient crew transfer in challenging offshore conditions.



Strategic Marine’s Fast Crew Boats have a strong reputation amongst experienced operators around the world, who welcome their market-leading performance and superior seakeeping.



Strategic Marine Group has now built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and naval defence sectors. The company’s solid reputation continues to grow, based on its high-performance vessels built on time and to budget.



About Strategic Marine:

Strategic Marine Group is a leading specialist shipbuilder with a yard in Singapore, and presence in Australia, Germany, Indonesia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services.

Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in the maritime, offshore and defence sectors. Strategic Marine’s solid reputation is based on building high-performance vessels on time and on budget.



About Centus Marine:

Centus Marine Sdn Bhd (CMSB) expertise is on provision of offshore support vessels, which includes Super-Fast Crew Boat, General Purpose vessel, Safety Standby Vessel, Utility vessels, and other various type of offshore vessels.



CMSB is committed to provide high quality services with well-trained team committed to meeting client expectation. Since its inception, CMSB has grown from strength to strength, establishing the Company as an industry player.