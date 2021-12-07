2021 December 7 14:08

Nonius Engineering supports International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor

Russian company Nonius Engineering, one of the leaders in automation and monitoring of underwater engineering works conducted by dredging equipment, supports the International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor again.

The 5th Dredging Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.



The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

Established in 2008 and based in Saint-Petersburg, Nonius Engineering specializes in automation of dredgers and industrial ships. The company develops hardware and software solutions for 3D-positioning, productivity monitoring and remote control. Nonius Engineering is a team of talented, experienced and very resourceful engineers and IT-specialists.

The Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress is a unique and highly acclaimed industry focused platform annually gathering stakeholders of hydraulic engineering and dredging works. It is a place for professionals to meet and to sign contracts.

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



