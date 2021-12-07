2021 December 7 15:03

Wärtsilä partners with Microsoft to strengthen their Edge platform and industrialise Marine IoT

Wärtsilä Voyage has entered into a strategic partnership with Microsoft, according to the company's release. Wärtsilä Voyage is a market leader in maritime end-to-end onboard solutions with decades of experience and expertise in high-end marine Internet of Things (IoT) offerings.

Now, through an integration with Microsoft Azure IoT Edge, the company plans to accelerate its efforts towards industrialising IoT for shipping through a highly scalable cyber-secure platform. The Wärtsilä platform will help the company and its partners deploy digital solutions to the market faster and more easily.

This collaboration signals Wärtsilä Voyage’s strong focus and commitment towards the deployment of streamlined Intelligent Edge technology, an essential enabler to meet the industry’s decarbonisation targets as well as large-scale application of autonomous technology.

Wärtsilä Voyage will also focus on strategic themes spanning industrial remote operation capabilities, state-of-the-art cybersecurity with active monitoring, runtime, and commonly shared data standards to ease collaboration between maritime stakeholders.



Through its secured-by-design remote operation capabilities, the Wärtsilä platform will enable immediate access to the latest solutions onboard. Asset commissioning, diagnostic, updates, and upgrades will be performed remotely — streamlining maintenance, speeding up deployment, and increasing vessel uptime.

Wärtsilä Voyage will also integrate several Microsoft Security and IoT solutions to strengthen the platform with monitoring, security updates and asset management services.

With this, Wärtsilä Voyage will accelerate its efforts towards building an open development environment with standardised data formats and APIs that reduce fragmentation, integrate systems to reduce the complexity of digital services lifecycle, and have multi-layered cybersecurity built into every smart ship and maritime ecosystem solution.



Building on Wärtsilä Voyage’s existing IoT experience, the collaboration will further help unlock autonomous capabilities.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.