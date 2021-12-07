  • Home
  2021 December 7 13:22

    The leading Russian supertrawler for the Russian Fishery Company has successfully inclined

    At the Admiralty Shipyards (St. Petersburg), an inclining procedure for the “Kapitan Vdovichenko” - the first vessel in a series of supertrawlers to be built in Russia for the Russian Fishery Company (RFC) have been successfully carried out, according to the company's release.

    In the presence of representatives of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RMRS) and RFC specialists from the vessels construction monitoring group, measurements of the vessel's draft and inclination angles during the roll made by the movement of cargo along the sides of the trawler were carried out. This makes it possible to assess the main marine characteristics of the vessel, its stability.

    “At the moment, the received data are being processed by the representatives of the designer, based on the results of which an inclining protocol will be drawn up and submitted for consideration to the Register,” said Kirill Sapozhnikov, engineer-inspector of RMRS. According to preliminary estimates, we can say that the actual stability characteristics are close to the design ones. In total, 10 vessels will be built by the Admiralty shipyards for the RFC. The trawler construction project is being implemented within the framework of the state program of investment quotas aimed at updating the domestic fishing fleet and increasing the efficiency of the development of valuable national biological resources.

    One more supertrawler, Vladimir Limanov, was built outside the program at the Tersan shipyard (Turkey) and has already been commissioned. The supertrawlers for the RFC are the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels. Each new vessel is designed for an annual catch of 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of the vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Far East of the Russian Federation. The features of the new fleet will be significantly increased production capacity, maximum safety, high environmental friendliness and improved working and rest conditions for crews. The vessels will be equipped with a modern factory capable of deep waste-free processing of the entire catch into products with high added value.

    Supertrawlers of the Russian Fishery Company will be able to operate in the most difficult weather conditions, which will extend the effective fishing time. Equipping with modern technological equipment will make it possible to produce high-margin products from pollock and herring on board, including a new product - surimi. Currently, this highly demanded product of deep processing in Russia is not produced. The commissioning of new fishing vessels and the development of Pollock fillet and surimi production will allow the company to significantly reduce its environmental impact. Thanks to its fuel efficiency, the carbon footprint of the new RFC fleet is the lowest among the world's Pollock harvesters. 

    About Russian Fishery Company

    RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers. RFC is building a new fleet of 11 supertrawlers. Each trawler is designed for an annual catch of more than 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Russian Far East. The first of supertrawlers to be built for the RFC was handed over to the company in 2020.

