2021 December 7 11:49

Russia joins the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks

The Federal Law has been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin



Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the bill “On Ratification of The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007” into the Federal Law. The document (No 395-FL dated 6 December 2021) has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



According to earlier statements, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation approved the ratification on 1 December 2021.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the bill on 25 November 2021.

The Convention provides a set of uniform international rules aimed at ensuring the prompt and effective removal of wrecks located beyond the territorial sea. The Convention makes ship owners financially liable and require them to take out insurance or provide other financial security to cover the costs of wreck removal.

The Convention provides a sound legal basis for coastal States to remove, or have removed, from their coastlines, wrecks which pose a hazard to the safety of navigation or to the marine and coastal environments, or both. The treaty also covers any prevention, mitigation or elimination of hazards created by any object lost at sea from a ship.

According to the statement, RF ratifies the Convention with some reservations: it will not apply the clauses related to settlement of disputes regarding interpretation and application of the Convention in the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

“The Russian Federation does not consider itself bound by the provisions of clauses 2 and 3, Article 15”, says the document.



Besides, “According to Clause 2 of Article 3, the Russian Federation will extend the Convention requirements to ships sunken within the territory of the Russian Federation including the territorial sea in compliance with the provisions of Clause 4 Article 4 of the Nairobi International Convention”, says the statement.



RF Government submitted to the State Duma a draft law “On the accession of the Russian Federation to The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007” on 12 July 2021.



The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, entered into force on 14 April 2015.

As of today, the Nairobi Convention has been ratified by 56 states including Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Iran, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, the Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden and the Great Britain.



Related links:

RF Federation Council approves Federal Law on Ratification of Nairobi Convention >>>>

RF State Duma ratifies Nairobi Wreck Removal Convention, 2007 >>>>

Russian State Duma approves a bill on wrecks removal in the first reading>>>>

Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin >>>>