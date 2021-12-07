2021 December 7 12:14

Stena Line to open new daily route to Finland

Swedish ferry company Stena Line today announces to enter the Finnish market with a new daily route from Hanko in Finland to Swedish Nynäshamn. The new route is the next step in Stena Line’s ambition to further strengthen its position in the Baltic Sea. Starting with one ferry in February, the new route will be served with two vessels with daily departures from each port as of May 2022, according to the company's release.

The new route between Hanko and Nynäshamn starts on 1 February 2022 and will be served by the vessel Urd three times per week and port. The second vessel, Stena Gothica, will join the route on 1 May 2022. Hanko-Nynäshamn will then be served with daily departures from both ports allowing for smooth loading and unloading during full day port stays.

Dedicated freight RoPax ferries, the vessels Urd and Stena Gothica have a capacity of 1,600 lane meters and 186 passengers. They add up to Stena Line´s latest investments in the expansive Baltic Sea area, including the deployment of two long newly built E-Flexers on the route Nynäshamn-Ventspils and the large capacity improvement on Karlskrona-Gdynia with the recently lengthened Stena Scandica and Stena Baltica.

Quick facts Hanko-Nynäshamn route:

Starts with bi-daily departures on 1 February 2022

Full two-vessel operation with daily departures as of 1 May 2022

Operated by vessels Urd and Stena Gothica with 1,600 lane meters and 186 pax capacity each

Daily crossing of 13 hours



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has 15 700 employees and an annual turnover of around 37 billion SEK.