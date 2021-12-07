2021 December 7 10:06

Flag-raising ceremony held on Norvezhskoye More trawler, first serial factory ship of KMT01 design

Photo by IAA PortNews is built by Vyborg Shipyard for Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet

The flag of the Russian Federation has been raised on the Norvezhskoye More (Norway Sea) trawler, the first serial processing trawler of Project КМТ01, on 6 December 2021, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony. The ship is about to leave for fishing tests.

It is the second this in the series being built by Russian shipyard. The lead ship, Barentsevo More (Barents Sea) is the first factory ship built in Russia over the recent history. The trawler currently operating in the Northern fishery basin was named the Best Factory Ship by Baird Maritime.



The Norvezhskoye More is a large fishing vessel built under the programme of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards. It is built by Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for JSC Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet (a company of North West Fishing Consortium).



The series of KMT01 ships is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish caviar, liver, fish oil and flower.

Each ship of the series will be able to process 160 tonnes of fish per day. The vessels of Project KMT01 with dimensions of 86 m x 17 m will have Ice3 Class and with an option of hull strengthening to Arc4 Class are intended for operation in the Northern fishing basin. On board the vessels there will be installed an automated plant for processing and production of fillets, fish meal plant, equipment for fish oil production and a canning plant.

The Norway Sea was laid down on 29 January 2018 and launched on 17 May 2019, launched on 17 May 2019 and delivered to the customer in September 2021.



The lead ship named Barents Sea (Barentsevo More) was delivered to the customer in September 2020.



PAO Vyborg Shipyard (part of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation from 2012) is one of the largest shipbuilding companies of the North-Western Region of Russia. Since its foundation in 1948 the shipyard has built 210 different vessels, 9 offshore drilling rigs and 105 topside modules for fixed offshore platforms with total displacement of over 1,550,000 tonnes.



