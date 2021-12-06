2021 December 6 18:22

Preliminary results of Volga Basin cargo traffic – 41.39 million tonnes

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

Navigation season 2021 is over in the basin

According to preliminary results announced by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) 41,398,924 tonnes of cargo has been transported in the Volga Basin this navigation, 412,690 tonnes more than over the navigation season of 2020.



Transportation of construction cargo totaled 26,281,607 tonnes (+10.42%), liquid bulk cargo – 8,849,452 tonnes (+14.6%). Transportation of salt and timber has increased.



Passenger traffic totaled 1,234,638 people with 3,000 voyages more than in 2020.



According to the state task for 2021 and plan for 2022-2023, 4,137.1 km of inland water ways was open for navigation including 3,311.1 km of waterways with guaranteed dimentions.



The scope of dredging performed in the Volga Basin transit routes totaled 6.225 million tonnes which accounts for 125% of the plan.



The number of lock through operations totaled 20,815 which is 525 operations more than in the navigation season of 2020. A total of 40,007 ships passed the locks (2,004 units more than in 2020).



Maximum number of ships conveyed through the lock per day - 301 units.



1,554 inspections of port state control were held by 1 December 2021 (+20%, year-on-year).



