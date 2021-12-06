2021 December 6 18:37

The Port of Bergen changes the name of the Hurtigruten terminal

The Port of Bergen changes the name of the Hurtigruten terminal, to the Jekteviken terminal, according to the company's release.

In connection with the Coastal Route starting up daily sailings between Bergen and Kirkenes with the companies Havila and Hurtigruten, the Hurtigruten terminal has been renamed; Jektevik terminal.

Havila will start sailing from Bergen to Kirkenes on 12.of December.