2021 December 6 17:55

ENGIE and Masdar form US$5 billion strategic alliance to drive UAE’s green hydrogen economy

ENGIE and Masdar, one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies, announced today that they have signed a strategic alliance agreement to explore the co-development of a UAE-based green hydrogen hub. The two companies are looking to develop projects with a capacity of at least 2 GW by 2030, with a total investment in the region of US$5 billion, according to the company's release.

This partnership aims to capture synergies and complementarities between Masdar, as an investor and developer of renewable energy projects, and ENGIE’s leadership position in green hydrogen deployment to establish an early mover position in the UAE’s hydrogen market. By leveraging existing infrastructure, the companies will initially target local supply, with the aim of expanding capacity to create a giga-scale green hydrogen hub for the GCC, with the potential to export to other markets.



