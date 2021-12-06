2021 December 6 17:38

Moody’s upgrades Global Ports’ rating to Ba1 with stable outlook

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has today upgraded Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba1-PD from Ba2-PD of Global Ports Investments Plc.



Also, Moody's has upgraded to Ba1 from Ba2 the ratings of the senior unsecured notes issued by the Company's 100%-owned financial subsidiary Global Ports (Finance) Plc. The outlook on the Company and Global Ports (Finance) Plc is stable.