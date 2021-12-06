2021 December 6 16:44

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 11M’2021 fell by 1.5%

The port’s container throughput fell by 3.6%

In January-November 2021, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka fell by 1.5%, year-on-year, to 13.3 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.

In the reporting period export cargo volume was down 2.9% to 10.1 million tonnes including 2.43 million tonnes of paper (+16.6%), 1.57 million tonnes of wood pulp (-0.6%), 1.43 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-31.2%), and 2.27 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+19.8%).

Handling of imports fell by 3.2% to 3.22 million tonnes including 1.02 million tonnes of ran wood (+31.1%), 694,378 tonnes of general cargo (-4.2%), 894,109 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-13.5%) and 319,243 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.8%).

The port’s transit traffic fell by 9.4% to 3.6 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose by 34.8% to 133,666 tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 3.6% to 545,310 TEU.

Vessel traffic was down 3% to 2,163 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.