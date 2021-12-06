2021 December 6 17:16

Solstad Offshore announces long-term contracts in Brazil

Solstad Offshore has announced that Equinor in Brazil has awarded the PSVs Sea Brasil and Far Scotsman new long-term contracts.

Both vessels are contracted for 2 years with commencement in Dec-2021 and Jun-2022, respectively, both in direct continuation with present contracts, according to the company's release.

The contracts also cover extensions for 2 yearly options for Sea Brasil and 1 yearly option for Far Scotsman. Both vessels will be supporting Equinor activities in Brazil.