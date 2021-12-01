  • Home
  • News
  • DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 1 18:31

    DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance

    DP World, the leading provider of smart supply chain solutions, today announced that its independent freight forwarding membership network, the Digital Freight Alliance (DFA), has hit the 2,000 mark in its rapid expansion of members since its foundation in 2020, according to the company's release.

    Digital Freight Alliance members benefit from a suite of web-based logistics and supply chain tools, which help to save time and money. Members also have access to a global freight forwarding network that allows them to expand opportunities for their business and meet freight partners globally with coverage currently extending to over 190 countries.

    Through networking, members can help each other understand the market and how to approach customers with more certainty. Membership offers the opportunity to increase sales online by using its Logistics Explorer rate management solution. With a dedicated Account Manager to promote their services even more, members can get access to cutting-edge web-tools for digital logistics transformation.

    Payment protection for members offers peace of mind for transportation transactions between members, delivering industry leading compensation lead times. The DFA will be introducing a further range of products related to trade finance and container leasing in 2022.

    About DP World

    DP World is a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain.

    DP World dedicated team of more than 46,000 employees from 120 countries cultivates long-standing relationships with governments, shipping lines, importers and exporters, communities, and many other important constituents of the global supply chain, providing quality value-added services today and tomorrow.

    Container handling is the company’s core business and generates more than 50% of its revenue. In 2018, DP World handled 71.4 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its portfolio. With its committed pipeline of developments and expansions, the current gross capacity of 91 million TEU is expected to rise in line with market demand.

    By thinking ahead, foreseeing change and innovating, DP World aims to create the most productive, efficient and safe trade solutions globally.

Другие новости по темам: DP World, Digital Freight Alliance  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 1

19:15 PortNews to hold Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg
18:31 DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance
18:07 PR CMA CGM and Shell perform first Bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam
17:42 8 new fuel-efficient ships to join the X-Press Feeders fleet
17:26 Danish Smyril Lines Cargo starts second service between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam
17:06 Port of Antwerp invests in digitalisation of radar infrastructure
16:47 Western Australia and Port of Rotterdam to collaborate on renewable hydrogen
16:05 IMO moves ahead on GHG emissions, Black Carbon and marine litter
15:50 Diana Shipping announces completion of OceanPal spin-off
15:41 RF Federation Council approves Federal Law on Ratification of Nairobi Convention
15:04 Yang Ming adds the latest of its 9th 11,000 TEU ship to the Trans-Pacific service
14:07 SEA-LNG backs Europe’s goal-based, technology-neutral regulation for cleaner shipping
13:50 Liepaja SEZ Board appointed Uldis Hmieļevskis, Deputy CEO, as Acting Manager
13:14 Rolls-Royce extends TBO intervals of mtu Series 4000 engines for commercial marine application
13:03 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 11M’21 climbed by 0.7% YoY
12:56 Valenciaport tenders the drafting of the urban development project for areas 2 and 5 of the Special Plan for zone 1 south of the Port of València
12:06 Mostotrest conducted 2,177 operations on raising bridges in Saint-Petersburg over navigation season of 2021
11:45 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue to decline on Dec 1
10:49 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 3.3% in 11M’2021
10:15 Maersk Customs Services USA highlights trends and opportunities for U.S. importers
09:51 Port of Kiel receives funding for digital test field
09:30 Crude oil prices start rising
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of November 30

2021 November 30

18:35 ICS urges WTO Director General to prioritise maritime transport in multilateral trade negotiations
18:14 First phase of Tuas Port reclamation works completes
17:53 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
17:35 HDB, JTC and MPA, which issue over two-thirds of government invoices, offer e-invoicing through IMDA’s InvoiceNow
17:04 DNV supports world first large-scale testing of submerged CO2 pipelines
16:48 RF Navy’s large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov enters Barents Sea
16:34 Brittany Ferries takes delivery of Salamanca
16:04 Port of Oakland total cargo volume down 20 percent in October 2021
15:50 RF Navy's corvette Gremyashchy and two submarines of Varshavyanka project welcomed in Vladivostok
15:39 Abbey Heimensen appointed to VP of Marketing, MarineMax
15:34 The Port of Barcelona validates its Innovation Plan
15:19 Icebreaker Sibir of Project 22220 completed main part of shipbuilder’s sea trials
15:04 Terminal San Giorgio orders an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald ESP.8 Mobile Harbor Crane
14:43 Keppel Offshore & Marine signs global framework agreement with Ørsted on potential future offshore substation projects
14:24 DEME Group Signs Partnership Agreement with CIP for the Development of Energy Island in Danish North Sea
14:03 Volvo Penta to power Hurtigruten Svalbard’s new hybrid vessel
13:42 Rosterminalugol starts building wind and dust protection screens around its coal storage area
13:24 Kongsberg Digital and Aker BP extends collaboration agreement to accelerate data utilization
12:50 Container shipping costs up by 121.2% year-on-year - Xeneta
12:10 Navigation season closed on rivers of Saint-Petersburg
12:04 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in November
11:48 1.59 million cbm of material dredged within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 2021
10:56 MABUX: Global bunker market turned into upward correction mode on Nov 30 after yesterday’s price collapse
10:42 China ports container volume rises 8.4% from January to October 2021
10:34 Port of Gdańsk awarded by the European Sea Ports Organisation
09:57 Klaipėda is preparing for the development of offshore wind energy in the Baltic Sea
09:30 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of November 29
08:33 MAN Energy Solutions upgrades four-stroke engines for green future-fuels

2021 November 29

18:19 Gazprom posts RUB 1.59 trillion of operating profit in 9M’2021
17:58 Wärtsilä partners with China Classification Society and Tianjin Port Group
17:17 Construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project to be completed in 2022
16:54 Wallenius Wilhelmsen names new CEO
16:50 Lloyd’s Register is the world’s first Renewable Energy Certification Body for marine energy
16:19 Handling of socially important cargo to be obligatory prioritized by operators of sea terminals
15:41 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,672 pmt
15:22 13 million cbm of material to be dredged in 2022 as part of Sabetta seaport’s Seaway Canal reconstruction