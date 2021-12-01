2021 December 1 18:31

DP World celebrates 2,000 members of the Digital Freight Alliance

DP World, the leading provider of smart supply chain solutions, today announced that its independent freight forwarding membership network, the Digital Freight Alliance (DFA), has hit the 2,000 mark in its rapid expansion of members since its foundation in 2020, according to the company's release.

Digital Freight Alliance members benefit from a suite of web-based logistics and supply chain tools, which help to save time and money. Members also have access to a global freight forwarding network that allows them to expand opportunities for their business and meet freight partners globally with coverage currently extending to over 190 countries.

Through networking, members can help each other understand the market and how to approach customers with more certainty. Membership offers the opportunity to increase sales online by using its Logistics Explorer rate management solution. With a dedicated Account Manager to promote their services even more, members can get access to cutting-edge web-tools for digital logistics transformation.

Payment protection for members offers peace of mind for transportation transactions between members, delivering industry leading compensation lead times. The DFA will be introducing a further range of products related to trade finance and container leasing in 2022.



About DP World

DP World is a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain.

DP World dedicated team of more than 46,000 employees from 120 countries cultivates long-standing relationships with governments, shipping lines, importers and exporters, communities, and many other important constituents of the global supply chain, providing quality value-added services today and tomorrow.

Container handling is the company’s core business and generates more than 50% of its revenue. In 2018, DP World handled 71.4 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its portfolio. With its committed pipeline of developments and expansions, the current gross capacity of 91 million TEU is expected to rise in line with market demand.

By thinking ahead, foreseeing change and innovating, DP World aims to create the most productive, efficient and safe trade solutions globally.