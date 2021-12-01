  • Home
  2021 December 1

    PR CMA CGM and Shell perform first Bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam

    The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and Shell have performed the first Bio-LNG bunkering trial in Rotterdam. The CONTAINERSHIPS AURORA, a 1,400 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) LNG-powered vessel, was bunkered by Shell with a nearly 10% blend of low carbon Bio-LNG while calling at Rotterdam. The vessel received around 483 m3 (219 tonnes) of LNG, 44 m3 (20 tonnes) of which were Bio-LNG, according to CMA CGM's release.
     
    Safe and efficient bunkering operation was performed by the barge LNG LONDON at the Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals [RST]. The operation was thus successfully conducted by means of a ship-to-ship transfer while the CONTAIRNERSHIPS AURORA carried out cargo operations simultaneously, ensuring schedule integrity.

    Shell’s Bio-LNG offering, combined with the dual-fuel gas engine technology developed by CMA CGM, has the potential to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon dioxide) by at least 67 % well-to-wake (the complete value chain) compared to VLSFO.
     
    Produced from agricultural and industrial food waste, Bio-LNG has demonstrated the future potential of the Bio-LNG supply chain. Results from the trial will give the maritime sector a vital demonstration into the scalability, sustainability and technical compliance of Bio-LNG.
     
    The CMA CGM Group’s dual-fuel gas vessels, which operate today with LNG and biomethane, already have the technical capability of using e-methane (instead of LNG), a source of carbon-neutral fuel. This “e-methane ready” fleet consists of 20 vessels already in service and a total of 44 vessels by the end of 2024.
     
    In addition to this new milestone in the use of Bio-LNG for shipping, CMA CGM supported in 2021 the production of 25,000 tonnes of biomethane (equivalent to a year’s fuel consumption of four 1,400-TEU LNG-powered ships), which in turn supports Shell to develop production capacity to further accelerate the availability to a wider market.
     
    Thus, CMA CGM is accelerating its commitment to leading the energy transition in the shipping sector. With biomethane, CMA CGM provides customers with a new and immediately available solution towards more sustainable supply chain.
     
    About CMA CGM

    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 545 vessels, in 2020 the Group transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 400,000 tons of air freight and 2.8 million tons of land freight each year, and its air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is continually innovating to offer its customers a complete and increasingly efficient range of new shipping, land, air and logistics solutions.

    Committed to the energy transition in shipping, and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a target of carbon neutrality by 2050. An approach involving ongoing improvement which brings concrete results, with a decrease of 4% in the total CO₂ emissions of the Group in 2020.
     
    Through the CMA CGM Foundation, every year the Group helps thousands of children through its actions to promote education for all and equal opportunity. The CMA CGM Foundation also acts in humanitarian crises that require an emergency response by mobilizing the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to bring humanitarian supplies around the world.
     
    Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in Marseilles where its head office is located.

2021 December 1

