2021 December 1 18:07

PR CMA CGM and Shell perform first Bio-LNG bunkering operation in Rotterdam

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and Shell have performed the first Bio-LNG bunkering trial in Rotterdam. The CONTAINERSHIPS AURORA, a 1,400 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) LNG-powered vessel, was bunkered by Shell with a nearly 10% blend of low carbon Bio-LNG while calling at Rotterdam. The vessel received around 483 m3 (219 tonnes) of LNG, 44 m3 (20 tonnes) of which were Bio-LNG, according to CMA CGM's release.



Safe and efficient bunkering operation was performed by the barge LNG LONDON at the Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals [RST]. The operation was thus successfully conducted by means of a ship-to-ship transfer while the CONTAIRNERSHIPS AURORA carried out cargo operations simultaneously, ensuring schedule integrity.



Shell’s Bio-LNG offering, combined with the dual-fuel gas engine technology developed by CMA CGM, has the potential to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions (including carbon dioxide) by at least 67 % well-to-wake (the complete value chain) compared to VLSFO.



Produced from agricultural and industrial food waste, Bio-LNG has demonstrated the future potential of the Bio-LNG supply chain. Results from the trial will give the maritime sector a vital demonstration into the scalability, sustainability and technical compliance of Bio-LNG.



The CMA CGM Group’s dual-fuel gas vessels, which operate today with LNG and biomethane, already have the technical capability of using e-methane (instead of LNG), a source of carbon-neutral fuel. This “e-methane ready” fleet consists of 20 vessels already in service and a total of 44 vessels by the end of 2024.



In addition to this new milestone in the use of Bio-LNG for shipping, CMA CGM supported in 2021 the production of 25,000 tonnes of biomethane (equivalent to a year’s fuel consumption of four 1,400-TEU LNG-powered ships), which in turn supports Shell to develop production capacity to further accelerate the availability to a wider market.



Thus, CMA CGM is accelerating its commitment to leading the energy transition in the shipping sector. With biomethane, CMA CGM provides customers with a new and immediately available solution towards more sustainable supply chain.



