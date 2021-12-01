2021 December 1 17:42

8 new fuel-efficient ships to join the X-Press Feeders fleet

Eastaway, a member of the X-Press Feeders Group, has commissioned 8 state-of-the-art 1,170 TEU container ships, with options for more. The first vessels will be delivered for service in late 2023, while all ships will be operational by the end of 2024, according to the company's release.

X-Press Feeders will operate the ships in our Europe and America trade routes, as the newest addition to its 100 strong fleet of operated vessels.

The new container ships have been designed by naval architects TECHNOLOG Servies GmbH. Each vessel will be outfitted with ultramodern, dual-fuel engines. They can operate on regular fuel or green methanol, and are specifically designed to be highly fuel-efficient. The vessels will align with our practices of environmental stewardship to achieve carbon-neutral shipping by 2050. Moreover, they will help us move closer to the target of operating their first ‘zero-emission ready’ vessel by 2025.