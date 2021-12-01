2021 December 1 17:26

Danish Smyril Lines Cargo starts second service between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam

Danish Smyril Lines Cargo has set up a second service between Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam. The expanded service doubles the possibilities and also provides new options for both importers and exporters on the islands and mainland Europe.



The 138.5-metre Mykines had already been sailing weekly between Thorlakshøfn in Iceland, Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands and Rotterdam for some time. This month, the service was expanded to include a second service by the Akranes. Although quite different in appearance and layout, both vessels are exactly the same length. Mv Akranes was built in Norway in 1998.



Both vessels can handle a wide variety of cargo, but are mainly used for break bulk and ro-ro. Dutch holidaymakers can also use this service to have their own car, motorbike or motorhome shipped to Iceland or the Faroe Islands.



Thanks to the doubled service, in addition to a departure on Mondays, there is now also one on Saturdays at the Broekman Logistics Distriport terminal in Rotterdam's Botlek. The Akranes set off on its first voyage on 20 November.