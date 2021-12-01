2021 December 1 16:47

Western Australia and Port of Rotterdam to collaborate on renewable hydrogen

Western Australia is continuing to solidify its leading role on the global renewable hydrogen stage, with a Memorandum of Understanding signed last night with Europe’s largest sea port, the Port of Rotterdam.



Underpinned by the Dutch Government’s national hydrogen strategy, the Port of Rotterdam is setting itself up as a major hydrogen import hub for Europe.

The MoU builds on work underway by the McGowan Government in Western Australia and by the Port of Rotterdam, and covers a number of areas for cooperation.

The two parties will work together to investigate the renewable hydrogen export supply chain between Western Australia and the Port of Rotterdam, including production, storage, transport and the use of renewable hydrogen.

The State Government and the Port of Rotterdam will also collaborate on opportunities for knowledge sharing relating to policy, regulation and technology developments.