2021 December 1 15:41

RF Federation Council approves Federal Law on Ratification of Nairobi Convention

The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the bill on 25 November 2021



The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation at its 513rd session held today, 1 December 2021,approved the Federal Law “On Ratification of The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, says SenatInform.



The State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the bill on 25 November 2021.



The Convention provides a set of uniform international rules aimed at ensuring the prompt and effective removal of wrecks located beyond the territorial sea. The Convention makes shipowners financially liable and require them to take out insurance or provide other financial security to cover the costs of wreck removal.

The Convention provides a sound legal basis for coastal States to remove, or have removed, from their coastlines, wrecks which pose a hazard to the safety of navigation or to the marine and coastal environments, or both. The treaty also covers any prevention, mitigation or elimination of hazards created by any object lost at sea from a ship.

According to the statement, RF ratifies the Convention with some reservations: it will not apply the clauses related to settlement of disputes regarding interpretation and application of the Convention in the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.



RF Government submitted to the State Duma a draft law “On the accession of the Russian Federation to The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007” on 12 July 2021.

The Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, 2007, entered into force on 14 April 2015.

As of today, the Nairobi Convention has been ratified by 56 states including Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Iran, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, the Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden and the Great Britain.



Related links:

RF State Duma ratifies Nairobi Wreck Removal Convention, 2007 >>>>

Russian State Duma approves a bill on wrecks removal in the first reading>>>>

Old vessels should be scrapped, not neglected – Mikhail Mishustin >>>>